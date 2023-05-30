UrduPoint.com

DPO Reviews Security Arrangements Made For Anti-polio Campaign

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Tuesday reviewed the security arrangements on the second day of ongoing district-wide anti-polio campaign.

According to a police spokesman, following the instructions of DPO, the strict security arrangements were made across the district for the ongoing anti-polio campaign. The district police chief himself was directly supervising the security arrangements.

The DPO checked the personnel deployed at various blockade points of the district besides at the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and different basic health units (BHUs).

He directed the on-duty personnel to remain alert all the time in order to deal with any situation. He also advised them to adopt all security measures for their own safety including use of bullet proof jackets and helmets.

He said there was no room for negligence in the current situation. He instructed the SDPOs of all circles and SHOs of all police stations to regularly check the security situation.

