DPO reviews security arrangements of banks

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ):District Police Officer (DPO) Capt(rtd) Wahid Mehmood on Friday paid surprise visit to various banks in the city and reviewed security arrangements.

During the visit, the DPO checked fitness of safety equipment and went around different counters to take stock of security measures especially for the safe room and the cashier counter.

He met security staff and checked arms and ammunition which utilized for provision of security. He awarded cash awards to the security staff after finding their ammunition and arms were in fit condition.

He urged the security staff to have liaison with local police and asked them keep to keep vigil eye on movement of suspected people around the bank.

He said that security staff should make use of mobile SOSs service in case of any untoward situation.

He also directed police personnel to ensure checking of security measures of banks and ensure implementation of the SOPs to control spread of coronavirus.