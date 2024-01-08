DPO reviews security arrangements of Police Lines

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Monday visited Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines Dera and reviewed the security arrangements from around the checkpoints.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO paid this visit accompanied by DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah to review the security arrangements keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation.

On this occasion, the DPO visited offices of police lines, Mess, residential barracks, and other places.

He went to the pickets of the police lines and met with the on-duty policemen and asked them to keep a close eye on the movement of criminals, suspected, and strange persons given the prevailing situation.

He also directed the on-duty personnel to ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets for their safety.

He asked them to be vigilant all the time to ensure their own and the public's safety.

APP/akt