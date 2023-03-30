DPO reviews security arrangements of religious places, sensitive areas

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The District Police Officer (DPO) Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar on Thursday visited various religious and worship places including mosques and other sensitive areas to review the security in the city.

Spokesman of Kohat police said here that the DPO also visited the sensitive and densely populated areas and busy highways of the city at night and reviewed the police patrolling.

He also paid a surprise visit to the police stations of different circles and inspected the weapons and protective equipment of the policemen on security duty.

The DPO directed the police officers and jawans to remain vigilant and alert during the holy month of Ramadan to avert any untoward incident, adding that any kind of negligence in security duty would not be tolerated.