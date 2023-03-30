UrduPoint.com

DPO Reviews Security Arrangements Of Religious Places, Sensitive Areas

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 02:30 PM

DPO reviews security arrangements of religious places, sensitive areas

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The District Police Officer (DPO) Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar on Thursday visited various religious and worship places including mosques and other sensitive areas to review the security in the city.

Spokesman of Kohat police said here that the DPO also visited the sensitive and densely populated areas and busy highways of the city at night and reviewed the police patrolling.

He also paid a surprise visit to the police stations of different circles and inspected the weapons and protective equipment of the policemen on security duty.

The DPO directed the police officers and jawans to remain vigilant and alert during the holy month of Ramadan to avert any untoward incident, adding that any kind of negligence in security duty would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Police Visit Alert Kohat Ramadan

Recent Stories

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

36 minutes ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

47 minutes ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

1 hour ago
 Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Fi ..

Aishwarya Rai Opens Up About Being Rejected for Five Films

1 hour ago
 The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputi ..

The Preliminary Results Of The Elections Of Deputies Of The Mejlis Of Turkmenist ..

2 hours ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship Moawin Reached Syria For Relief Mission

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.