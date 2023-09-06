Open Menu

DPO Reviews Security Arrangements On Chehlum's Procession Routes

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani Wednesday visited the procession routes of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) to review the security arrangements.

According to police spokesman, the DPO was accompanied by City Police Station SHO Khubab Khan Baloch and other official on this occasion.

He said the district police chief also held meetings with religious leaders and inquired about the security arrangements from them.

They expressed satisfaction regarding the security arrangements .

The routes of the procession were also checked by Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) unit and sniffer dog.

The DPO, on this occasion, also interacted with the police officers and personnel posted on duty.

He instructed them to be alert and perform their duty till the end of the procession.

