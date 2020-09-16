DPO reviews security arrangements on Shangla Top

District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla Mohammad Asif Gohar visited the check post Shangla Top and reviewed security arrangements there

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla Mohammad Asif Gohar visited the check post Shangla Top and reviewed security arrangements there.

Accompanied by Incharge Shangla Top, and Line Officer he also inspected living quarters of police personnel.

DPO applauded the professionalism of on-duty staffers and directed concerned police officers for providing maximum relief to jawans.

He also directed police employees posted there to be vigilant against the suspects entering into the district. He said deal with people courteously because it is our social responsibility to respect everyone.