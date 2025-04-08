DPO Reviews Security At Rashakai Economic Zone
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rasheed paid a visit to the Chinese engineers' camp in the Rashkai Economic Zone on Tuesday to assess security arrangements and ensure the safety of foreign nationals working on development projects in the region.
During the visit, Zahid Alam Khan, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Akora Circle, provided a comprehensive briefing on the existing security measures in place for the Chinese engineers.
The DPO meticulously reviewed all protocols and issued directives to further strengthen safety mechanisms, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance.
DPO Abdul Rasheed also held a meeting with the Chinese engineers, assuring them of the police department’s full support in maintaining a secure environment.
He reiterated the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to safeguarding foreign workers contributing to Pakistan’s economic progress.
The Rashkai Economic Zone is a key part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and hosts several Chinese nationals involved in infrastructure and industrial projects.
Police have been taking extra precautions to prevent any security threats following past incidents targeting foreign workers in the region.
The visit underscores the district police’s proactive approach to ensuring the safety of international personnel and fostering a conducive environment for economic collaboration.
