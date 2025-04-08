Open Menu

DPO Reviews Security At Rashakai Economic Zone

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DPO reviews security at Rashakai Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rasheed paid a visit to the Chinese engineers' camp in the Rashkai Economic Zone on Tuesday to assess security arrangements and ensure the safety of foreign nationals working on development projects in the region.

During the visit, Zahid Alam Khan, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Akora Circle, provided a comprehensive briefing on the existing security measures in place for the Chinese engineers.

The DPO meticulously reviewed all protocols and issued directives to further strengthen safety mechanisms, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance.

DPO Abdul Rasheed also held a meeting with the Chinese engineers, assuring them of the police department’s full support in maintaining a secure environment.

He reiterated the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police to safeguarding foreign workers contributing to Pakistan’s economic progress.

The Rashkai Economic Zone is a key part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and hosts several Chinese nationals involved in infrastructure and industrial projects.

Police have been taking extra precautions to prevent any security threats following past incidents targeting foreign workers in the region.

The visit underscores the district police’s proactive approach to ensuring the safety of international personnel and fostering a conducive environment for economic collaboration.

Recent Stories

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financi ..

AIM Investment Summit explores pathways to financial market integration

18 minutes ago

Al Hammadi doubles paragliding gold, secures UAE’s third title at Gulf Beach G ..

18 minutes ago
 Global financial leaders discuss future of financi ..

Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investmen ..

18 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

Fujairah Ruler receives delegates of Fujcon 2025

19 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fract ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank launches platform for Fractional Sukuk trading for retail ..

34 minutes ago
 Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink ..

Dananeer Mobeen leaked realme's yet-to-launch pink C75x, claimed to be the perfe ..

51 minutes ago
Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to ..

Shahid Afridi advises PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to choose one role

57 minutes ago
 vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate A ..

Vivo V50 Lite Launched in Pakistan: The Ultimate All-Rounder for Power, Performa ..

59 minutes ago
 Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengt ..

Ministry of Investment, UNCTAD sign MoU to strengthen investment cooperation

1 hour ago
 Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punj ..

Weather update: PDMA issues heatwave alert in Punjab

1 hour ago
 OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ..

OPPO A5 Pro Always Be Pro with You: Har Pakistani ke strong choice!

1 hour ago
 UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities ..

UAE innovates to aid disaster-affected communities worldwide

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan