DPO Reviews Security Measures At Police Stations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Monday visited the Paraoa Circle and reviewed the security arrangements at police stations.
The DPO visited Gomal University and Paroa police stations, said a police spokesman.
Gomal University Police Station's SHO Malik Imran briefed the DPO about the security arrangements. The DPO directed to further improve the security arrangements at the police station.
Later, the DPO visited the building of Paroa police station beside the offices of DSP Paroa Circle and SHO where he was given a detailed briefing about the law and order situation and security arrangements made in its wake.
The police chief expressed satisfaction over the security measures and asked the personnel to perform their duties honestly to ensure the protection of the lives and properties of citizens.
He also directed the police personnel to ensure their own safety as well by using bulletproof helmets and jackets.
On this occasion, the district police chief also awarded personnel performing the best duties with cash prizes.
