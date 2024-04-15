Open Menu

DPO Reviews Security Measures At Police Stations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2024 | 04:50 PM

DPO reviews security measures at police stations

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood on Monday visited the Paraoa Circle and reviewed the security arrangements at police stations.

The DPO visited Gomal University and Paroa police stations, said a police spokesman.

Gomal University Police Station's SHO Malik Imran briefed the DPO about the security arrangements. The DPO directed to further improve the security arrangements at the police station.

Later, the DPO visited the building of Paroa police station beside the offices of DSP Paroa Circle and SHO where he was given a detailed briefing about the law and order situation and security arrangements made in its wake.

The police chief expressed satisfaction over the security measures and asked the personnel to perform their duties honestly to ensure the protection of the lives and properties of citizens.

He also directed the police personnel to ensure their own safety as well by using bulletproof helmets and jackets.

On this occasion, the district police chief also awarded personnel performing the best duties with cash prizes.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Nasir Circle Gomal Best

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

1 hour ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

4 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

4 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

4 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

4 hours ago
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

4 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

5 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

5 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan