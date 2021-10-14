UrduPoint.com

DPO Reviews Security Measures For Eid Milad Processions

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi on Thursday reviewed arrangement of security measures for processions of Eid Milad un Nabi (birth anniversary of Probhet Muhammad PBUH).

Chairing a meeting here at the District Peace Committee at the DPO office, he said a comprehensive security plan had been devised with deputing additional staff for the security of processions as compare to last year.

Superintendent of Police Headquarters Arif Javed, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dr. Khadija Umar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Raja Mehboob and other concerned police officers were also present on the occasion.

The peace committee meeting was also attended by Ulema of different factions, journalists and trade union officials.

