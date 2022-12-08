DPO reviews security measures of ongoing anti-polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Bajaur, Shoukat Ali Thursday visited Union Council Khar and reviewed security arrangements being made for the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

He also met with policemen performing duties in the campaign and directed to further beef up security for protection of polio workers.

He said that the dereliction of duties in the anti-polio campaign would not be tolerated.

He also urged parents to cooperate with polio staff and vaccinate their children against the looming threat of crippling polio disease. He also inspected security arrangements in the Yousafabad area of Khar and informed deputed forces about the benefits of effective surveillance and monitoring.