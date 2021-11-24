UrduPoint.com

DPO Reviews Security Of Banks, Jewelry Shops

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:14 PM

DPO reviews security of banks, jewelry shops

District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Muhammad Shoaib Khan Wednesday visited various markets of the city and reviewed security of banks and jewelry shops

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Muhammad Shoaib Khan Wednesday visited various markets of the city and reviewed security of banks and jewelry shops.

Accompanied by concerned police officers, he reviewed security arrangements of banks in Swabi bazaar and inspected CCTV cameras, and arms of guards.

He also directed to make emergency alarm system fully functional round the clock and adopting of all the needed security measures.

He also directed guards to be vigilant in duty hours and said that security personnel found guilty of dereliction would be dealt accordingly.

Related Topics

Police Jewelry Swabi Market All

Recent Stories

Launching of Zubair Raj's second poetry collection ..

Launching of Zubair Raj's second poetry collection "Sada-e-Dil" organized by Art ..

5 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rig ..

U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rights Activist to Launch 16 Days ..

19 minutes ago
 KP Govt, STZA join hands to establish special tech ..

KP Govt, STZA join hands to establish special technology zones

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to promote sports activities at gra ..

Govt committed to promote sports activities at grass roots level: SACM

2 minutes ago
 61k people get free medical treatment through Seha ..

61k people get free medical treatment through Sehat Plus Card in Oct

2 minutes ago
 CTP's complaint cell at forefront of public servic ..

CTP's complaint cell at forefront of public service; resolves 1286 complaints

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.