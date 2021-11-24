DPO reviews security of banks, jewelry shops

District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Muhammad Shoaib Khan Wednesday visited various markets of the city and reviewed security of banks and jewelry shops

Accompanied by concerned police officers, he reviewed security arrangements of banks in Swabi bazaar and inspected CCTV cameras, and arms of guards.

He also directed to make emergency alarm system fully functional round the clock and adopting of all the needed security measures.

He also directed guards to be vigilant in duty hours and said that security personnel found guilty of dereliction would be dealt accordingly.