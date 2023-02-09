DPO reviews security of Ladha Police Station

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer South Waziristan Shabir Hussain Shah on Thursday visited Tehsil Ladha Police Station where he reviewed the security of the police station and issued instructions for the provision of the best facilities to the policemen.

During the visit, the DPO met with the police officials individually, said a police spokesman. He praised and encouraged them for performing their best duties even in difficult situations.

Ladha Police Station SHO gave a detailed briefing to the district police chief on the security situation.

The DPO strictly instructed that drug dealers and robbers in the area were not acceptable under any circumstances.

The responsibility of protecting the future of the new generation and the lives and property of the people was on the shoulders of police force and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

"Tighten the noose around drug peddlers and robbers in the area and report to me on a daily basis," the DPO said while giving further instructions.

He asked the SHO to meet with the local elders under community policing and make all-out efforts for resolving their problems.

He also urged the local people to cooperate with the police force in the elimination of crimes from the area, saying, the success of the police was not possible without their cooperation.