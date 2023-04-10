DPO reviews security of various procession routes on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :DPO Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan visited the routes of various processions here on the occasion of Hazrat Ali (AS) martyrdom anniversary and reviewed the security arrangements and issued appropriate orders in this regard.

The DPO said that the strictest security arrangements were being made on the occasion of Hazrat Ali's (AS) martyrdom anniversary.

The law and order situation would be restored by using all means and processions would also be monitored through the the CCTV cameras.

The participants of the processions and the general public should also keep an eye on their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious person to the police emergency number 15, he added