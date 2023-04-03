DPO reviews security of worship, sensitive places

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The District Police Officer (DPO) Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar on Monday paid a detailed visit to various mosques and sensitive places in the city and reviewed security arrangements of mosques, Imambarghas and other worship and sensitive places.

The DPO met the police personnel deployed at various mosques and sensitive places and directed them to remain on high alert during duty and keep a close watch on suspicious persons.

He also inspected the security arrangements of mosques, Imambarghas and worship places of minorities community and issued necessary directives.

He reiterated that the police would ensure the safety of the people by all means and said that all the security measures have been taken in this regard.