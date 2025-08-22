DPO reviews service,protection centers

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq on Friday paid surprise visits to the Khidmat Markaz, Tahaffuz Markaz and Anti-Women Harassment Cell in Gujrat.

According to a spokesperson,during the inspection,he reviewed the cleanliness of the offices,staff attendance and overall working environment.

The DPO also interacted with staff to ensure smooth service delivery to the public.

He directed officials to maintain discipline,improve efficiency and provide citizens with prompt and transparent services.