DPO Reviews Service,protection Centers
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2025 | 12:00 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq on Friday paid surprise visits to the Khidmat Markaz, Tahaffuz Markaz and Anti-Women Harassment Cell in Gujrat.
According to a spokesperson,during the inspection,he reviewed the cleanliness of the offices,staff attendance and overall working environment.
The DPO also interacted with staff to ensure smooth service delivery to the public.
He directed officials to maintain discipline,improve efficiency and provide citizens with prompt and transparent services.
Recent Stories
Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement
Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip
ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate
Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..
Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy
FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty
Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan
Japan's core inflation slows in July
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response
Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..
Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Viral video exposes two ICT police officials in bribery scandal6 minutes ago
-
UK Announces £1.33 Million in Humanitarian Aid to Support Pakistan’s Monsoon Response6 minutes ago
-
IPO Pakistan chairman stresses mass awareness, curriculum inclusion of IP laws6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt expresses deep grief over Lasbela road tragedy16 minutes ago
-
'Mechanical watches hold greater artistic value than digital ones,' claims Pakistan’s first female ..16 minutes ago
-
Female drug trafficker sentenced to 9 years in prison26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates family park in Commissioner colony56 minutes ago
-
Rescuers save woman attempting suicide1 hour ago
-
Man killed in a road accident1 hour ago
-
Laborer killed over old enmity1 hour ago
-
Dera police arrest two suspects, recover illegal arms in operations1 hour ago
-
Jhpiego launches fund raising campaign for help of flood victims2 hours ago