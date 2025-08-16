RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan, Irfan Ali Samo on Saturday, has commended the unity and bravery of the community in resisting robbers.

According to APP correspondent, he made these remarks during a visit to the crime scene, where two youths had lost their lives while fighting off robbers.

The DPO expressed condolences to the families of the deceased youths and appreciated the community's courage in resisting the robbers.

He stated that the people's bravery has severely demoralized the robbers and that they will be brought to justice soon.

The DP emphasized the importance of unity between the police and the community, saying that it is the enemy of robbers.

He praised the policemen who risk their lives to protect the people and their property, and encouraged the community to work together with the police to defeat the robbers.

He assured the community that the robbers will be punished and that justice will be served. His visit to the crime scene and meeting with the locals demonstrated the police department's commitment to maintaining law and order and protecting the community.

APP/kwd/378