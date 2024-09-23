DPO Sahiwal Holds Accountability Session, Dismiss 2 Officers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The District Police Officer (DPO) Sahiwal, Faisal Shahzad has conducted an accountability session at the DPO office on Monday, where 41 police officers and employees were summoned.
According to DPO Office, during the session, two constables, Muhammad Rizwan and Khalid Mustafa were dismissed from their jobs due to corruption complaints.
Additionally, the services of six other police officers and employees were confiscated while 9 more were censured.
Furthermore, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Farooq Khalid was forced to retire due to allegations of illegal conduct.
DPO Faisal Shahzad emphasized that there is no place for corrupt, immoral or ill-reputed employees in the department and that the police must fulfill their duties and responsibilities with utmost sincerity and integrity.
