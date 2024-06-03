DPO Sahiwal Orders Crackdown On Criminals
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad chaired a high-level meeting to discuss measures to curb crime in Sahiwal, on Monday.
According to DPO Office, The DPO Sahiwal reviewed crime statistics and directed officers to take swift action against criminals.
He emphasized community policing to reduce crime and ordered a grand operation against drug dealers and illegal arms holders.
He also directed officers to list and take legal action against aerial firing and troublemakers.
The Police Chief stressed the importance of prioritizing law and justice, ensuring effective prosecution to punish criminals promptly.
He advised officers to focus on performance, eliminate legal weaknesses in cases and punish criminals timely.
Top police officers including SP Investigation Muhammad Tahir and DSP Legal Omar Hayat attended the meeting.
