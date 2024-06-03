DPO Sahiwal Takes Action On Public Complaints
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM
CHICHAWATNI Jun 03 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Jun, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sahiwal, Faisal Shehzad held an open court in his office to address public complaints, on Monday.
According to DPO Office, The Police Chief heard public complaints and issued orders to resolve some issues on the spot.
He took action against two police officers based on public complaints.
Sub-Inspector Rahat Nazeer, in charge of Police Choki Gambir was suspended and a charge sheet to Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shakeel, in charge of Police Choki Harappa, was issued with initiation of departmental inquiry against him.
DPO Sahiwal warned that corruption and poor performance would not be tolerated in any way.
APP/mjm/378
