Open Menu

DPO Sahiwal Takes Action On Public Complaints

Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM

DPO Sahiwal takes action on public complaints

CHICHAWATNI Jun 03 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 3rd Jun, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sahiwal, Faisal Shehzad held an open court in his office to address public complaints, on Monday.

According to DPO Office, The Police Chief heard public complaints and issued orders to resolve some issues on the spot.

He took action against two police officers based on public complaints.

Sub-Inspector Rahat Nazeer, in charge of Police Choki Gambir was suspended and a charge sheet to Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shakeel, in charge of Police Choki Harappa, was issued with initiation of departmental inquiry against him.

DPO Sahiwal warned that corruption and poor performance would not be tolerated in any way.

APP/mjm/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Police Poor Sahiwal Shakeel Court

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..

54 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebrat ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program

1 hour ago

Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court

1 hour ago
 Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

1 hour ago
 Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

2 hours ago
Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024

1 day ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi v ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan