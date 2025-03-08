DPO Sargodha Lauds Journalists' Role In Uncovering Truth, Ensuring Justice
March 08, 2025
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf praised the role of the journalist community in uncovering hidden facts and facilitating justice for aggrieved parties.
He was speaking at an Iftar dinner, organised for the journalist community of Sargodha on Friday evening.
The DPO stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between the police and media to maintain peace in society and ensure that real culprits are brought to justice. He acknowledged the media as the "eyes and tongue" of society, highlighting its role in amplifying public concerns and guiding government and administrative institutions.
He further stressed that the true essence of journalism lies in constructive criticism, which helps improve the performance of institutions.
The event was attended by Station In-charge APP Sargodha Makhdoom Shah Latif, Chairman Media Club Nadeem Khan, and senior journalists including Malik Muhammad Asghar, Saif Khan, Imran Goraya, Zawar Kazmi, Shah Nawaz Jalap, Idrees Chadhar, Malik Fazal, Azhar Hussain, among others.
During the gathering, journalists raised concerns about the rising crime rates in the city, particularly issues related to drug trafficking, usury, robberies, and murders. They stated that effective collaboration between the police and media was crucial for crime prevention. Journalists also highlighted the need for easy and swift access to information, suggesting that the media should be granted direct access to First Information Reports (FIRs) to ensure accurate and research-based crime reporting, thereby preventing the spread of rumours.
In response, DPO Suhaib Ashraf appreciated the suggestion and promptly ordered that FIRs be made available to the media on a daily basis. He reaffirmed his commitment to combating crime without yielding to political pressure or influence.
The DPO's proactive stance and appreciation for the media's role were well received by the journalist community, fostering hope for improved transparency and accountability in the city's law enforcement practices.
