DPO serves show cause notices to absent staff at front desk

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah issued show cause notices to absent staff of front desk of Civil Line Police Station.

According to official sources, the district police officer paid a surprise visit at Civil Line Police Station here on Saturday.

He found the staff at front desk absent. He served show cause notices to staffers.

DPO Ahmed Nawaz Shah also expressed annoyance over poor cleanliness arrangements.

He directed SHO to improve cleanliness and ensure the presence of staffers.

Strict action will be taken against the absent staffers.