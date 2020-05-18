DPO Shangla chairs meeting to discuss security plan for Eid

District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla, Malik Ejaz Monday chaired a meeting to discuss various measures aiming to enhance security in various area of the district on Eid

Addressing the meeting, DPO directed to enhance security during last days of Ramazan and on occasion of Eid-u- Fitr. He directed police officials to perform their duties with extra zeal and professionalism and provide relief to people on Eid.

The meeting also decided a more comprehensive security plan for Eid and concurred to increase checking by establishing checkpost on egress and ingress points of the district.

Police also decided to increase security of mosques on Shar and Aftar.

DPO also directed to establish a liaison between police and other law enforcers as par tof enhancing security measures. He also directed police to ensure implementation of government guidelines and standard operating procedures in public transport for safety of passengers.