DPO Shangla condoles death of international footballer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz extended condolences to the family of late international footballer and member of the Pakistan WAPDA football team Nisar Khan alias Seemati (Rock).

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz extended condolences to the family of late international footballer and member of the Pakistan WAPDA football team Nisar Khan alias Seemati (Rock).

District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz expressed condolences to the family of Nisar Khan alias Seemati, hailing from Swat and a member of Pakistan WAPDA football team. He said late Nisar Khan was famous as Seemati (rock) with his excellent defender and played a key role in Pakistan football.

Late Nisar Khan, also played a key role in the promotion of football in Malakand division. Expressing sympathy with the family, he said that all the people of Swat are deeply saddened by the death of Nasir Khan. He said, late Nisar Khan was like a shining star for the whole of Swat and was a honest man with football.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.