DPO Shangla holds Mehfil-e-Qirat, Qirat khawn turn from across Shangla

In Alpuri College, Shangla District, District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz organized a dignified but simple ceremony for the Mehfil-e-Qirat with reciters with their excellent recitation from the Holy Quran turned up from across district

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :In Alpuri College, Shangla District, District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz organized a dignified but simple ceremony for the Mehfil-e-Qirat with reciters with their excellent recitation from the Holy Quran turned up from across district.

DPO Shangla's father Alhaj Malik Mohammad Din Awan, brother Engineer Malik Aftab, DPO Shangla Malik Ijaz, SP Investigation Shangla Muzammil Shah Jadoon, retired SP Bahruddin Khan, DSP Alpuri Zahir Shah Khan, DSP Puran Zirab Gul, SHO Alpuri Police Station Muhammad Arif, RI Muhammad Aleem, Line Officer Abdul Wahid, religious scholars and former Senator Maulana Rahat Hussain were also present on the occasion. It is a great pleasure listening the Qirat khwan recitation from Holy Qur'an.

District Police Officer Malik Ijaz, while addressing the this unmatched gathering, said: "As long as I live in Shangla, my life and death are with the people of Shangla." The purpose of organizing Hasan Qarat program is to bring people to religion. The people of Shangla are very hospitable, capable and hardworking, he said, adding "that he was also proud to command the zealous, brave force of Shangla." "I have come to Shangla and went through the poverty here, I feel heartfelt sympathy and I constantly discuss with my family and with their help Alhamdulillah has distributed rations and other necessities of life to the poor children and orphans in Shangla.

He asked for special prayers for the reward of Shaheed DSP Naseeb Shah. Former Senator Maulana Rahat Hussain while addressing in detail special prayers for DPO Shangla and his family that he organized such a program thanks to which all the children came here and recited the Holy Quran.

He also appreciated the services of the committee for holding such a beautiful gathering wherein children came and recited from the Holy Qur'an.

Qari Muhammad Osama got the first position, following by Qari Muhammad Azhar and Qari Sadruddin at second and third. DPO Malik Ijaz's father Alhaj Malik Mohammad Din Awan and brother Engineer Malik Aftab gave Rs 10,000 cash prize to the first, Rs 5,000 to the second place winner and Rs 2,000 to the third place winner.

SP Investigation Muzammil Shah Jadoon distributed certificates to all the participants on behalf of District Police Officer Malik Ijaz. Finally, Engineer Malik Aftab also distributed Rs. 5000 among the members of the committee for holding the Qirat competition in connection with the Holy month of Ramazan.