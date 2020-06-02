DPO Shangla suspends two officers, order disciplinary action

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Shangla Malik Ijaz has taken stern departmental action and immediately suspended the two police officers and taken disciplinary action against them after report of large scale embezzlement in the warehouse of the police.

The action was taken when he thoroughly checked the record of the warehouse and grass violation of the rules and using of warehouse equipment for persons gain, the DOP Shangla Malik Ijaz taken setting up departmental enquiring against both the Police officers.

The DPO has also reiterated his commitment to use the property of the police warehouse for a long time and to set a precedent for the police officers who have caused immense damage to the economic resources of the country, the action will be taken against them.

A case has been registered against Sub-Inspector Rahim Jan, CTD Shangla and Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz Khan for criminal treason. District Police Officer Malik Ijaz suspended Sub-Inspector Rahim Jan and Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz Khan. Malik Ijaz, after taking charge as DPO Shangla, had formed a team to check the police warehouse and investigate the property cases after issuing an order to arrest the two police officers. It was very difficult to check the long pending cases, but District Police Officer Malik Ijaz referred the matter to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Besham Pir Syed Khan and said that as soon as possible investigation should be done immediately so that stern action would be taken against the gross violation of the power and use of warehouse things for person gain.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Besham Pir Syed completed the inquiry within a month. After reviewing the inquiry report, it was found that former in-charge Sub-Inspector Rahim Jan and Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz had visited the police station. Sub-Inspector Rahim Jan, who committed criminal embezzlement and treason, later handed over his weapons and exchanged guns while committing criminal offenses of embezzlement and treason. And issued an order to register a case against Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz Khan.

In this regard, a case was registered against Sub-Inspector Rahim Jan and Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz in Alpuri Police Station on Tuesday. Penalties in the case registered in Alpuri Police Station are 409-468. 429 include case e District Police Officer Malik Ijaz suspended Sub-Inspector Rahim Jan and Assistant Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz Khan after the case was registered on the complaint of SHO Alpuri Police Station Muhammad Arif.

A formal investigation has been started into the case. District Police Officer Malik Ijaz said that punishment and retribution is being carried out in the police department. Rewards for good deeds while departmental action will be taken against those who do wrong deeds. He also sent a message to police officers and soldiers that he would not let anyone involve in wrongdoing in the district. "I will not allow others to do wrongdoing and whoever does wrongdoing, there is no place for them in Shangla police and a departmental action will be taken against them," he concluded.