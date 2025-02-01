DPO Shorkot Holds Open Court, Vows To Tackle Crime And Corruption
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 12:20 AM
SHORKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (retd) Bilal Iftikhar Kayani on Friday organized an open court at the City Police Station in Shorkot, where he issued on-the-spot orders to resolve public complaints and address pressing issues. The open court, held under the open door policy, provided citizens with a platform to voice their concerns and interact with police officials.
During the session, DPO Kayani inquired about the prevalence of drug trafficking and the influence of touts in the area.
Citizens praised the police department's efforts in combating crime and expressed their confidence in the force.
To tackle traffic congestion, DPO Kayani directed officials to formulate an action plan, ensuring a smoother flow of traffic in the city area. He emphasized the Jhang Police's commitment to eradicating drug trafficking, stressing the importance of collective efforts from all segments of society to eliminate crime.
APP/ajd/378
Recent Stories
Light rain expected Saturday
UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..
AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..
KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts
Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..
PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui
Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects PM’s offer: Siddiqui
'Gazans depend on us for sheer survival’, insists UNRWA
War-hit Gazans depend on UNRWA for ‘sheer survival’: Agency official
PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urges media support
Centuries-old Algerian indigenous tradition champions sharing
600 trucks of humanitarian aid entering Gaza daily since ceasefire: World Food P ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO Shorkot holds open court, vows to tackle crime and corruption51 seconds ago
-
GSMP hosts dissemination event to tackle maternal malnutrition in Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts29 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for projects with 80 percen ..29 minutes ago
-
PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui35 minutes ago
-
Negotiations with PTI conclude after party rejects PM’s offer: Siddiqui35 minutes ago
-
PECA Act to tackle social media threats, Tarar urges media support47 minutes ago
-
Consul General of Thailand Encourages Tourism Between Thailand and Pakistan46 minutes ago
-
ACP election to be held on February 246 minutes ago
-
Sehar Kamran submits resolution reaffirming Pakistan's support for Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determin ..2 hours ago
-
FIA arrests human trafficker2 hours ago
-
Commissioner directs to focus on high-risk UCs during anti-polio drive2 hours ago