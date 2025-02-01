Open Menu

DPO Shorkot Holds Open Court, Vows To Tackle Crime And Corruption

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 12:20 AM

DPO Shorkot holds open court, vows to tackle crime and corruption

SHORKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Captain (retd) Bilal Iftikhar Kayani on Friday organized an open court at the City Police Station in Shorkot, where he issued on-the-spot orders to resolve public complaints and address pressing issues. The open court, held under the open door policy, provided citizens with a platform to voice their concerns and interact with police officials.

During the session, DPO Kayani inquired about the prevalence of drug trafficking and the influence of touts in the area.

Citizens praised the police department's efforts in combating crime and expressed their confidence in the force.

To tackle traffic congestion, DPO Kayani directed officials to formulate an action plan, ensuring a smoother flow of traffic in the city area. He emphasized the Jhang Police's commitment to eradicating drug trafficking, stressing the importance of collective efforts from all segments of society to eliminate crime.

APP/ajd/378

