UrduPoint.com

DPO Sialkot Assumes Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022 | 04:20 PM

DPO Sialkot assumes office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Syed Zeeshan Raza assumed his office on Thursday as District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot.

According to police spokesperson, the new DPO was welcomed at Sialkot Police Lines warmly.

The newly appointed DPO also laid floral wreaths at the monument of police martyrs at Police Lines Sialkot.

Later, District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Zeeshan Raza had an introductory meeting with DSPs and SHOs of the district and discussed in detail the local crime and law and order situation in Sialkot district.

On this occasion, the DPO directed the police officers that immediate action be taken on the problems and complaints of people.

He directed the officers to treat the complainants coming to police stations with kindnessand ensure justice for the immediate solution to their problems.

Provision of justice on merit was his top priority, DPO added.

