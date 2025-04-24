DPO Sialkot Chairs Meeting At Hajipura PS
Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shahzad held a crime meeting along with DSP City Circle Tariq Mehmood, Police Station Hajipura.
According to a spokesperson for Sialkot Police, DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad held a meeting with DSPs and SHOs from across the district along with DSP City Circle Sialkot Tariq Mahmood and reviewed their performance.
On this occasion, DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad reviewed the individual performance of police stations, including 15 calls for registration of cases, implementation of timelines given in registration of cases, arrest of wanted and fugitive accused and progress of serious cases.
DPO Sialkot issued orders to all SDPOs to control crime in their circles, arrest wanted accused and consolidate cases under investigation on merit.
DPO said during the meeting that provision of justice and protection to citizens is our first responsibility.
He said that there is no place for officers who obstruct justice and bring disrepute to the department.
DPO said that all officers should improve their attitude towards citizens, make public service and honesty their motto along with performing their duties.
