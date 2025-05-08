DPO Sialkot chairs meeting on Pakistan-India border tension

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shahzad chaired a meeting in the conference room of Police Lines to review the current situation in the border area of the district.

Regarding the current Pakistan-India border tension, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad along with the district administration, all SDPOs, SHOs and other relevant officers.

The meeting discussed on a comprehensive strategy to give a befitting reply to the Indian war madness, alongside the Pakistani forces and to respond immediately in case of any possible cowardly action by the cunning enemy.

DPO Sialkot reviewed the arrangements for the security of important installations in the city, the protection of lives and property of citizens, and the evacuation of citizens affected by possible war zones to safe places and issued clear instructions to the relevant officers.

The participants of the meeting expressed their determination that no sacrifice will be spared for the security, defense, and stability of the beloved homeland.