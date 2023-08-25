Open Menu

DPO Sialkot Holds Open Court

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 01:40 PM

DPO Sialkot holds open court

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal held an open court at Saddar Circle police station.

All SHOs of the circle, investigation officers of relevant cases, plaintiffs of serious cases, and a large number of local residents participated in the open court.

DPO Muhammad Hasan Iqbal issued orders on the spot to the officers concerned to redress the complaints of the plaintiffs and citizens on merit.

He said that departmental action orders were issued against officers who were negligent in performing their duties.

DPO said that according to the vision of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the series of open courts would continue to improve the public service delivery system and ensure the delivery of justice to the citizens in a dignified manner.

