DPO Sialkot Inspects Begowala Police Station
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 08:11 PM
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shehzad paid a surprise visit to Begowala Police Station to assess operational standards and administrative practices
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shehzad paid a surprise visit to Begowala Police Station to assess operational standards and administrative practices.
During the inspection, he reviewed the station’s infrastructure, cleanliness, and record-keeping processes.
The DPO issued specific directives to ensure proper maintenance and up-to-date documentation. He stressed the need for enhanced efficiency and professionalism in the department.
The DPO also reviewed arrangements and conditions of the Muharrar office, lockup (hawalat), and the overall building infrastructure
Recent Stories
PSL X: Multan Sultans opt to bat first against Islamabad United
China introduces 10G broadband internet service
Pak economy continues to stabilize, expected to grow by 2.7% in current FY: WB
ATC drops terrorism charges against 77 TLP leaders, workers
Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign
Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested
Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false flag operation by Indian army
Swedish journalist charged in Turkey risks 12 years: employer
Haroon reaffirms govt commitment to boost cement exports
Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU
10 land grabbers held in grand operation against land mafia
Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC drops terrorism charges against 77 TLP leaders, workers4 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner monitor anti-Polio campaign5 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui terms Pehalgam incident false flag operation by Indian army5 minutes ago
-
Hum TV, Sahil Welfare Foundation sign MoU9 minutes ago
-
10 land grabbers held in grand operation against land mafia5 minutes ago
-
PM concerned over earthquake news in Turkiye, offers all possible assistance5 minutes ago
-
Somali Delegation Visits NADRA Headquarters to Study Social Protection Programs9 minutes ago
-
DPO Sialkot inspects Begowala police station4 minutes ago
-
Culture of humanity, brotherhood can help overcome problems: Prof Wali Mutazammil4 minutes ago
-
Zimbabwean delegation visits KU, discusses faculty, student exchange program4 minutes ago
-
DPO Gujrat holds open court4 minutes ago
-
ATC acquits man in terror financing, hate material distribution case4 minutes ago