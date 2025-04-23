DPO Sialkot inspects Begowala police station

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shehzad paid a surprise visit to Begowala Police Station to assess operational standards and administrative practices

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shehzad paid a surprise visit to Begowala Police Station to assess operational standards and administrative practices.

During the inspection, he reviewed the station’s infrastructure, cleanliness, and record-keeping processes.

The DPO issued specific directives to ensure proper maintenance and up-to-date documentation. He stressed the need for enhanced efficiency and professionalism in the department.

The DPO also reviewed arrangements and conditions of the Muharrar office, lockup (hawalat), and the overall building infrastructure