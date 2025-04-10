DPO Sialkot pays surprise visit to Civil Lines Police Station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Faisal Shahzad conducted a surprise visit to the Civil Lines Police Station today as part of ongoing efforts to ensure operational efficiency and maintain high standards within the police force.

During the visit, DPO Faisal Shahzad closely inspected various sections of the police station, including the building structure, cleanliness arrangements, and the record-keeping systems.

He expressed satisfaction over certain aspects while highlighting areas needing improvement.

He issued clear instructions to the station staff regarding the timely completion of official records, police lock-up, maintaining overall cleanliness and order within the premises.

Emphasizing professionalism, the DPO reiterated that all personnel must ensure their conduct reflects the department's commitment to public service. The visit is part of a broader initiative by the Sialkot police to enhance transparency, improve public interaction, and uphold discipline within the force.