DPO Sialkot Visits Injured Constables In Gujranwala Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2025 | 01:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer(DPO) Sialkot,Faisal Shahzad on Friday reached Civil Hospital Gujranwala to visit the brave constables Naveed Ikram and Babar who were injured in the police encounter with robbers and inquired about their health.

The DPO paid tribute to both the officials for bravely and courageously confronting the robbers without caring for their lives and for keeping their morale high despite being injured.

He discussed with the doctors regarding the treatment of the them and directed to provide the youths with the best possible medical facilities.

The DPO said that such brave and courageous youths were the pride and valuable asset of the police department, who have the courage to face any danger in the path of duty.

Every police officer and official was always ready to make any kind of sacrifice to perform their duties.

