DPO Sonia Shamroz Wins Int'l Woman Police Award In New Zealand

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2023 | 05:21 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Batgram Sonia Shamroz Khan has been conferred the prestigious International Woman Police Award in Auckland, New Zealand, for her exceptional contributions to policing and exemplary services.

Sonia Shamroz Khan was bestowed with the Officer of the Year Award at a conference organized by the International Association of Women Police, and attended by ambassadors and prominent figures from 75 countries, including 350 women, a DIG office press release said on Tuesday.

Sonia Shamroz Khan (PSP), a true pride of Pakistan, stamped her name in history as the first Asian and second Muslim woman to receive the 'Women Police Officer of the Year' Award.

Speaking at the conference, Sonia acknowledged the outstanding dedication of women police officers, emphasizing their tireless efforts in maintaining peace and safety while playing pivotal roles.

She stressed the significance of upholding cultural values and sensitivities in the execution of their duties, resulting in a notable increase in the reporting of crimes involving women.

It may be mentioned that prior to her tenure, women in Batgram rarely visited police stations to report crimes, but her leadership has inspired a change, with more women seeking police assistance.

Hailing from Abbottabad, Sonia Shamroz Khan stands as a role model for women worldwide due to her remarkable services and being the first Asian and second Muslim woman to clinch the Officer of the Year Award.

"The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police extends its warmest congratulations and profound appreciation to this fearless police officer, who has not only made her country proud but has also set a shining example for women in law enforcement everywhere.

