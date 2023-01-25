UrduPoint.com

DPO South Waziristan Asks Cops To Assist People Amid Snowfall

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer South Waziristan Shabir Hussain Shah has directed policemen to provide assistance to the dwellers affected in snowfall areas of Angur Adda.

He expressed these views while visiting various areas of Angur Adda which are blanketed in snow as a result of heavy snowfall and people are facing a number of difficulties in its wake.

He directed urgent measures to assist people affected in snowfall areas and use all available resources for removing snow from key places including roads.

He instructed the cops to remain on high alert and take part in relief and rescue activities proactively.

He said that it was the top duty of the police to serve people in the freezing temperature, adding this responsibility should be fulfilled in the best possible way.

However, he also urged the residents to cooperate with the police to overcome the difficulties caused by heavy snowfall so that people in distress could be helped in an effective manner.

