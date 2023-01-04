UrduPoint.com

DPO South Waziristan Assumes Charge In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 08:35 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Newly posted District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan, Shabir Hussain Marwat has taken charge of his office on Wednesday.

After assuming charge, he paid an emergency visit to Sub-Division Wana Headquarters and issued directives to police jawans and also inspected security arrangements for the anti-polio campaign.

Talking to police officers and jawans, he said that no compromise would be made on security for the polio eradication campaign and fool-proof security would be ensured for the polio teams.

He directed special surveillance of all entry and exit points and suspects, saying no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

South Waziristan Police Polio Visit Wana All

