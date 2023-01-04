DPO South Waziristan assumes charge in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Newly posted District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan, Shabir Hussain Marwat has taken charge of his office on Wednesday.

After assuming charge, he paid an emergency visit to Sub-Division Wana Headquarters and issued directives to police jawans and also inspected security arrangements for the anti-polio campaign.

Talking to police officers and jawans, he said that no compromise would be made on security for the polio eradication campaign and fool-proof security would be ensured for the polio teams.

He directed special surveillance of all entry and exit points and suspects, saying no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.