UrduPoint.com

DPO South Waziristan For Ensuring Foolproof Security Of Polio Teams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DPO South Waziristan for ensuring foolproof security of polio teams

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Shabir Hussain Marwat on Saturday directed the station house officers (SHO) of all the police stations to ensure foolproof security of all polio teams and no negligence would be tolerated regarding security of polio campaign.

He stated this during a special meeting with all SHOs of all police stations held in his office here in Tank police lines regarding the security arrangements for the upcoming polio campaign.

The DPO ordered to cancel the leaves of all personnel and officers and directed them to join the duty well before the initiation of anti-polio campaign otherwise strict disciplinary action would be taken against them.

In the meeting, he was briefed in detail about the performance of all the SHOs and the law and order situation in South Waziristan.

He said that all possible measures should be taken to complete the campaign peacefully.

"There will be no compromise on the security of the polio campaign and the SHO concerned will lead the security himself," he said and added that the number of policemen would be increased with each team. Moreover, a specially trained elite force would also be included in the security, if required while policemen wearing plain clothes would also be deputed to keep a close watch on suspicious and new arrivals in the area.

The additional personnel of all police stations would be ready in backup all the time to continue the campaign peacefully and to face any emergency situation.

Moreover, snap-checking will be done in all areas besides the establishment of blockades at all entry and exit points of the city.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police Polio Law And Order Lead Tank All

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to steer out country from diffic ..

Govt taking steps to steer out country from difficult time: PM

58 minutes ago
 Emirati teams continue rescue operations in Türki ..

Emirati teams continue rescue operations in Türkiye&#039;s Kahramanmaraş

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per ..

Govt decides to jack up power tariff by Rs7.91 per unit

2 hours ago
 &#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase ..

&#039;Gallant Knight / 2&#039; to open first phase of field hospital in Gaziante ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign ..

Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday

3 hours ago
 TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner f ..

TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner for HBL PSL 8

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.