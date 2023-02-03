UrduPoint.com

DPO South Waziristan Holds Darbar To Address Cops' Problems On Spot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

DPO South Waziristan holds Darbar to address cops' problems on spot

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) South Waziristan Shabbir Hussain Marwat held a Darbar here at police lines to address the problems being faced by the district's policemen at the earliest.

On the occasion, prayers were also offered for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks in Jannah and early recovery of those who were injured during the attack on Peshawar's police line mosque.

The DPO said that the doors of his office always remained open for the cops to get their legitimate issues resolved without any delay.

He listened to the problems of jawans and issued orders on the spot to solve them instantly.

He said that a number of initiatives were being taken for the welfare of the police personnel and in this regard, the work on the new police mess and residential buildings would be started soon.

He said that no delay would be tolerated in the release of salaries besides ensuring complete merit and transparency in matters pertaining to transfers and postings.

He said the police would be equipped with the best and modern weapons according to the requirements of the modern age, enabling them to effectively tackle the criminals.

He issued necessary instructions to all police personnel to perform their duties honestly and bravely keeping in view the current law and order situation.

He also appreciated the services of the police force, saying that being a police chief of South Waziristan district he was proud of his force.

Later, special prayers were offered for the peace, prosperity and security of the country.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Peshawar South Waziristan Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Criminals Mosque All Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation to Serbia to strengthen coope ..

19 minutes ago
 Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students vi ..

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students visit UVAS

44 minutes ago
 Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool ..

Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, ..

UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, tolerance: Abdullah bin Bayya ..

49 minutes ago
 KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about ..

KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about Al Marmoom

1 hour ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.