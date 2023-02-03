DPO South Waziristan holds Darbar to address cops' problems on spot

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer(DPO) South Waziristan Shabbir Hussain Marwat held a Darbar here at police lines to address the problems being faced by the district's policemen at the earliest.

On the occasion, prayers were also offered for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks in Jannah and early recovery of those who were injured during the attack on Peshawar's police line mosque.

The DPO said that the doors of his office always remained open for the cops to get their legitimate issues resolved without any delay.

He listened to the problems of jawans and issued orders on the spot to solve them instantly.

He said that a number of initiatives were being taken for the welfare of the police personnel and in this regard, the work on the new police mess and residential buildings would be started soon.

He said that no delay would be tolerated in the release of salaries besides ensuring complete merit and transparency in matters pertaining to transfers and postings.

He said the police would be equipped with the best and modern weapons according to the requirements of the modern age, enabling them to effectively tackle the criminals.

He issued necessary instructions to all police personnel to perform their duties honestly and bravely keeping in view the current law and order situation.

He also appreciated the services of the police force, saying that being a police chief of South Waziristan district he was proud of his force.

Later, special prayers were offered for the peace, prosperity and security of the country.