DPO South Waziristan Upper Visits Police Lines At Sararogha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2023 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) District Police Officer(DPO) South Waziristan Upper Malik Habib Khan on Monday visited the new police lines at Sararogha and reviewed arrangements and facilities.

During the visit, he also met tribesmen and senior police officials and discussed various relevant matters.

He said that shifting of South Waziristan Police Line and District Police Officer Office(DPO) to the district had been a long-standing demand of people of the area which has been fulfilled.

Now, the DPO said that people would now have easy access to get services relating to police.

Tribal elders have welcomed the decision to transfer the police line and the office of the district police chief to their district, saying that the move could lead to prosperity and development and lasting peace in the area.

They also expressed gratitude to IGP Akhtar Hayat Khan, RPO Dera Division Nasir Mahmood Satti and DPO Malik Habib Khan for this decision and vowed to continue all possible cooperation with the police.

