DPO, Station Commander visits homes of Pehsawar incident martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib and Station Commander Dera Brig Muhammad Rashid visited the homes of the martyrs of Peshawar incident and condoled with their families

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib and Station Commander Dera Brig Muhammad Rashid visited the homes of the martyrs of Peshawar incident and condoled with their families.

According to police spokesman, the DPO along with the station commander went to the houses of Sub-Inspector Jalauddin son of Shahabuddin Baloch resident of Rehmanikhel and Constable Muhammad Haroon son of Musa Khan Marwat resident of Kattakhel who embraced martyred in the Peshawar tragedy few days back.

Both the officers offered condolences with the bereaved families and paid homage to the martyrs.

On this occasion, DPO Dera Muhammad Shoaib said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would always be remembered.

He said that all kinds of cooperation would be extended to the families of the martyrs. He said that morale of the police will not be weakened by such cowardly incidents.