DPO stresses discipline in police

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal has emphasized the strict enforcement of discipline within the police force, stating it must be implemented in letter and spirit.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting of circle police officers and station house officers (SHOs) at the DPO Office here.

He noted that enforcing discipline is key to making the police force more efficient and proactive in addressing law and order challenges.

The DPO made it clear that no compromise would be tolerated on matters of discipline, rules, and regulations. He also reviewed the challenges faced by police personnel and assured that necessary steps would be taken to resolve their issues on a priority basis.

He further directed all circle officers and SHOs to intensify actions against criminal elements and ensure the safety and security of citizens through effective policing.