DPO Stresses Media-police Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 07:01 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Tariq Aziz paid a visit to Sargodha Press Club on Friday and stressed media-police cooperation to curb crimes

President Press Club Mehar Asif Hanif and members of the press body welcomed the DPO.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO said that constructive criticism would be accepted with an open heart.

The police and media were committed to working together to eradicate crime. Peace could be promoted in society through mutual cooperation of media and police, he added.

Tariq Aziz said that good morals should be promoted. Close coordination between the Police Department and the press makes it easy to control crimes.

The press club president promised full cooperation from the journalist community. All Sargodha media persons from different newspapers and channels were also present.

