DPO suspended ASI, 2 constables for injuring 2 bike-riders

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Syed Zeeshan Raza took notice of injuries to two persons in police firing and suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Abdul Qayyum, Head Constable Akbar Baig and Constable Nasir Mehmood (driver), who were members of the police team which were responsible for the firing incident.

The DPO appointed SP Investigation Ziaullah as an inquiry officer to conduct the inquiry.

According to the police initial investigation, three unknown armed men fled after a dacoity incident at a petrol pump, located at Khadim Ali Road early in the morning.

Police said Muradpur Police mobile team, present at Kashmir Road, saw the suspects fleeing on a motorcycle without a number-plate. The police team tried to stop suspects, but instead of stopping, they ran away. The police team chased the motorcycle riders.

Head Constable Akbar Baig fired into the air as a warning to the suspects. However, the bullets hit two passersby motorcycle-riders, identified as Malik Haider and Nauman, causing injuries to them. Police said the injured persons had been shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment where their condition was stated to be out of danger.