DPO suspended ASI for indecent behavior during public dealing

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :An Assistant Sub-Inspector was suspended for indecent behaviour with applicants at Shah Jamal Police Station.

According to official sources, District Police Officer Raza Safdar Kazmi suspended ASI Saeed Ahmed after taking notice on public complaints.

The public have concerns over the indecent attitude of the officer. An inquiry has also been marked against the suspended ASI.

DPO Kazmi directed officials to remain polite in dealings with the public. Any official found non-cooperative, calling Names or using abusive language will be dealt strictly, he added.