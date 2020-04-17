UrduPoint.com
DPO Suspends 4 Cops For Torturing Shopkeepers

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:56 PM

DPO suspends 4 cops for torturing shopkeepers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz suspended Sub-Inspector Ejaz Ahmed and three constables -- Naveed Arshad, Nouman Safdar and Abdul Wahab -- for torturing some shopkeepers publicly for opening their shops in Kotli Behram-Kashmir Road locality of the city, here on Thursday.

The DPO ordered a departmental probe into the incident and deputed DSP Sialkot Irfanul Haq Sulehria as an inquiry officer.

