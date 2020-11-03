UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Suspends Beat Officer Over Poor Security Of Madaris, Schools

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:40 PM

DPO suspends Beat Officer over poor security of Madaris, schools

CHARSADDA, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) ::District Police Officer Shoaib Khan Tuesday paid surprise visit to various Madaris and schools in the district to check security arrangements and suspended one Beat Officer.

DPO ordered inquiry against the officer along with registration of FIRs against schools' administrations with poor security measures.

He categorically said that there would be no compromise on security of religious seminaries and schools, adding that letters are being written to schools' administrations to fulfil their responsibilities with regard to security measures otherwise they would be taken to task.

He said that schools' administration could face one year imprisonment with Rs 40,000 fine under Establishment Security Act.

Related Topics

Police Poor Fine Visit

Recent Stories

Man injured after Indian Army’s unprovoked firin ..

7 minutes ago

Iqra Aziz gets inspiration from woman assistant co ..

23 minutes ago

Flag reflects concepts of unity, adherence to Unio ..

46 minutes ago

Flag Day highlights solidarity, compassion of Emir ..

46 minutes ago

Javid Afridi gifts shawl, jersy and traditional tu ..

51 minutes ago

Global Partnership Series explores avenues of UAE- ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.