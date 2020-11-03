DPO suspends Beat Officer over poor security of Madaris, schools

CHARSADDA, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) ::District Police Officer Shoaib Khan Tuesday paid surprise visit to various Madaris and schools in the district to check security arrangements and suspended one Beat Officer.

DPO ordered inquiry against the officer along with registration of FIRs against schools' administrations with poor security measures.

He categorically said that there would be no compromise on security of religious seminaries and schools, adding that letters are being written to schools' administrations to fulfil their responsibilities with regard to security measures otherwise they would be taken to task.

He said that schools' administration could face one year imprisonment with Rs 40,000 fine under Establishment Security Act.