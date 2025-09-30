DPO suspends four SHOs

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) DPO Khanewal Ismaeel Kharak on Tuesday put four Station House Officers (SHOs) under suspension on their poor performance and complaints against them.

Police spokesman said that SHOs of Makhdoompur, Khanewal City, Thatha Sadiqabad, and Jahanian have been suspended and inquiries initiated against them.

Meanwhile, DPO also deployed new In charges Investigations at different police stations including SI Maqsood Ahmad at PS Makhdoompur, SI Sarfraz Ahmad at PS Jahanian, and TSI Hannan Qayyum at Thatha Sadiqabad.

APP/qbs