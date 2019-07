(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :District Police Officer Capt (Retd) Mustansar Feroze on Wednesday suspended four traffic police officials over their poor performance.

According to DPO Office sources, the DPO suspended Inspector Rana Sajid Mehmood, Traffic Warden Sallahuddin, Traffic Warden Mubasher Hussain and Traffic Warden Sikandar Abbas.