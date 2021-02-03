DPO suspends police officials for assaulting women thieves in custody

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:35 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Dilawar Khan Bangash on Wednesday suspended five police officials including station house officer Saidu Sharif Police Station on charges of assaulting women thieves in their custody

The DPO taking immediate action against police officials after a video went viral on social media in which policemen can be seen thrashing and misbehaving three women thieves from whom police recovered 19 tola stolen gold and cash amount from a house.

DPO said that nobody would be allowed to take law into their hands, adding torture against arrested people in police custody would be not allowed and strict action would be taken against officials involved in such illegal and unlawful activities.

The order issued by DPO said that " Being involved in assaulting women in case vide FIR No. 60, dated 31-01-2021, Police Station , Saidu Sharif , the following officers/officials of police are hereby placed under suspension and closed to JIS Police Lines, Swat with immediate effect".

Those suspected include Sub-Inspector, Rafiullah , SHO Police Station, Saidu Sharif , Sub- Inspector , Ayaz Ahmed Assistant SHO Police Station Kokarai, constable Muhammad Alam, constable Ishaq and constable Fazal Khaliq.

DPO also constituted inquiry committee comprising of SP Investigation and DSP City to submit report of incident within 24 hours.

