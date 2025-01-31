DPO suspends police officials for insufficient security in courts

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The District Police Official (DPO) has suspended various police officials on the charges of insufficient security in Tehsil courts, Shorkot. A firing incident that took place in the courts' premises killed one person and injured several other persons.

The DPO has suspended SHO police station, Shorkot and 9 others police officials, the official sources said.

