DPO Suspends Police Officials For Insufficient Security In Courts

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 11:10 AM

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The District Police Official (DPO) has suspended various police officials on the charges of insufficient security in Tehsil courts, Shorkot. A firing incident that took place in the courts' premises killed one person and injured several other persons.

The DPO has suspended SHO police station, Shorkot and 9 others police officials, the official sources said.

APP/dba/378

